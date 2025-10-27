Rose CCS Project Graphical Representation. Image: ExxonMobil

In a significant step for U.S. carbon capture and storage (CCS) development, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has approved three Class VI underground injection permits for ExxonMobil’s Rose carbon storage project in Jefferson County, Texas. The decision marks one of the most notable federal endorsements yet for large-scale carbon management infrastructure in the Gulf Coast region.

“Texas has successfully managed underground injection wells for decades while protecting drinking water, and I’m confident they’ll continue this success with Class VI wells,” said EPA Regional Administrator Scott Mason. “These permits advance ExxonMobil’s Rose carbon storage project, creating jobs and protecting health and the environment through advanced technology. EPA is committed to removing bureaucratic barriers to unleash American energy.”

The Rose project is part of ExxonMobil’s growing Low Carbon Solutions business, which the company has positioned as a key pillar of its long-term strategy to decarbonize heavy industry and energy production. The effort includes building a network of carbon storage hubs across the Gulf Coast, one of the most concentrated regions of industrial emissions in the world.

The permits will allow ExxonMobil to convert three state-approved test wells into full-scale injection wells capable of storing up to 5 million metric tons of carbon dioxide annually. Over a 13-year period, the company could sequester as much as 53 million metric tons, roughly equivalent to the annual emissions of more than 11 million cars.

“We appreciate all the work from the EPA, under the Trump administration, to issue these permits for our Rose carbon storage project,” said Barry Engle, president of ExxonMobil Low Carbon Solutions. “It marks an important step in strengthening America’s energy industry through safe, permanent CO2 storage.”

