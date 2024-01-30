EPA Approves Permits for Controversial Carbon Sequestration Fertilizer Project
WVR intends to pipe and inject 1.67 million tons of carbon dioxide annually a mile below the earth’s surface as part of its plan to produce “low-carbon-intensity” anhydrous ammonia fertilizer.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) last week issued permits allowing a West Terre Haute-based company to construct two underground wells for carbon sequestration.
The EPA has approved just two such Class VI permits: to the Archer Daniels Midland Company operating in Macon County, Illinois, and Indiana’s Wabash Valley Resources (WVR).
