EPA Approves Indiana Carbon Injection Wells
The company plans to transport the CO2 generated from manufacturing the fertilizer to the two wells that will be sunk deep beneath sites in Vigo and Vermillion counties.
According to the IndyStar, the U.S. EPA has issued permits for the state's first two "wells" that will be used to store carbon dioxide underground as part of the capture-and-sequestration technology being pitched as a way to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and curb the effects of climate change.
Wabash Carbon Services, a subsidiary of Wabash Valley …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to ThisWeekInEnergy.media to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.