EPA Approves Carbon Sequestration Well Construction for Vigo & Vermillion Counties
Once the wells are constructed, the applicant will require separate approval from EPA before underground injection of carbon dioxide can begin, and the agency will maintain robust oversight.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued permits that allow Wabash Carbon Services LLC to construct two wells for the eventual injection and permanent storage of carbon dioxide underground, one at a site in Vermillion County and another in Vigo County, Indiana.
Following extensive review and public engagement, EPA determined that the wells …
