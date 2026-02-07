New Mexico Rep. Cathrynn Brown (R-Carlsbad), the lead sponsor of House Bill 207 to expand oil and gas wastewater use, photographed in her Capitol office on Feb. 6, 2026. (Danielle Prokop/Source NM)

New Mexico environmental groups are raising alarms over legislation that would potentially expand the use of oil and gas wastewater in the state.

Specifically, House Bill 207 would require the state’s Water Quality Control Commission to adopt rules and issue permits by the end of 2026 that would expand where oil and gas wastewater can be used.

The WQCC’s current rules limit such water, known as “produced water,” to oilfields and research pilot projects.

An amendment to HB207 specifies those expanded uses to include spraying it across roads to prevent dust or ice issues; using it in construction sites; employing it for manufacturing and energy production, such as hydrogen and geothermal energy.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham authorized the bill last week for the 30-day session, which is otherwise statutorily limited to the budget. In a statement, the governor’s Communications Director Michael Coleman said the governor “remains committed to advancing responsible and protective produced water reuse rules” to offset demand for freshwater, citing the 50-Year Water Action Plan.

Environmental advocates, however, say the legislation circumvents the existing process for creating such rules.

The legislation’s introduction marks the latest chapter in ongoing clashes between environmentalists and industry, as well as the governor’s longstanding legislative efforts to expand the use of produced water, which is extremely salty and poses challenges for treatment.

The current bill, originally sponsored by five Permian Basin Republican representatives, now has bipartisan support from Sen. Roberto “Bobby” Gonzales (D-Ranchos de Taos) and Rep. Cynthia Borrego (D-Albuquerque).

Lead sponsor Cathrynn Brown (R-Carlsbad) told Source NM she appreciates the governor’s backing on the bill and said they both agree the state is in need of additional water supplies.

“New Mexico’s an arid state and we need every drop of water we can get,” Brown said in an interview in her office. “Produced water, after it’s treated, is very suitable for a number of applications.”

Tannis Fox, a senior attorney at Western Environmental Law Center, in a call with Source NM called HB207 a “wrongheaded” measure, and said peer-reviewed evidence is inconclusive that produced water can be treated safely at scale.

“The oil and gas industry has a produced water problem,” Fox said. “They are pushing reuse and discharge of treated produced water at a point in time when our water resources are not ready to take it. Treatment is not ready for prime time. And I think it is profit-driven over protection of human health and the environment.”

Tension over produced water rulemaking ignited last year after an oil-and-gas industry-aligned group, the Water, Access, Treatment and Reuse Alliance, successfully petitioned the WQCC to rewrite adopted rules limiting produced water uses. Numerous environmental groups in turn called for the WQCC to overturn that decision and disqualify members who they alleged had been “compromised by interference” from Lujan Grisham. The WQCC ultimately overturned its controversial decision, while the governor’s office consistently denied any wrongdoing in the process.

HB207 unfairly attempts to upend that previous rulemaking, according to Sarah Knopp, a policy specialist for Taos water conservation group Amigos Bravos.

“HB207 is an effort to overturn a democratic and independent process of the Water Quality Control Commission to protect human health and the environment,” Knopp told Source NM in a phone call. “We cannot afford to make a mistake by discharging treated produced water too hastily, because the cost to the environment will be catastrophic if this is allowed to happen before there’s long-term scientific evidence to show that it’s safe.”

HB207 heads to its first committee: House Acequias, Agriculture and Water Resources on Saturday morning.

Danielle Prokop covers the environment and local government for Source NM. Her coverage has delved into climate crisis on the Rio Grande, water litigation and health impacts from pollution. She is based in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Source New Mexico is part of States Newsroom, the nation’s largest state-focused nonprofit news organization.

This Week In Energy republishes articles, features and stories online and/or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.

