Occidental Petroleum has closed the sale of its Midland Basin gas gathering system to Enterprise Products Partners for $580 million in cash, marking another step in Oxy’s multibillion-dollar divestment plan.

The assets include nearly 200 miles of natural gas gathering pipelines and associated infrastructure tied to Occidental’s Permian production footprint. Enterprise said the acquisition expands its position in the Midland Basin and provides direct access to more than 1,000 future drilling locations.

Occidental’s Debt Reduction Push

The sale comes as Occidental continues to pay down debt linked to its $12.4 billion acquisition of CrownRock LP completed in 2024. Since that deal closed, the Houston-based company has repaid roughly $7.5 billion in debt. The latest divestiture brings Oxy’s total asset sales close to $4 billion toward a $4.5–$6 billion target.

Proceeds from the Midland Basin transaction will be used entirely for debt reduction, the company said.

Enterprise’s Growth Plans

For Enterprise, the deal fits into a broader expansion strategy in the Permian. Alongside the purchase, the company confirmed plans for the Athena natural gas processing plant in Midland County.

Capacity: 300 million cubic feet per day (mmcf/d)

NGL Recovery: 40,000 barrels per day

Startup: Expected Q4 2026

Once Athena is operational, Enterprise’s Midland system will have 2.2 billion cubic feet per day of processing capacity and 310,000 barrels per day of NGL production, strengthening its role as a key midstream provider for Permian producers.

Industry Outlook

The transaction highlights two broader industry themes:

Portfolio Optimization: Occidental continues to streamline, shedding midstream assets to sharpen its upstream focus and strengthen its balance sheet.

Midstream Consolidation: Enterprise is building scale and integration in the Permian, where gathering and processing infrastructure remain in high demand.

With Permian production expected to keep climbing, Enterprise’s expanded footprint positions it to capture additional volumes, while Oxy trims leverage and concentrates on core oil production.

