Energy Secretary Wright is correct in his focus on fossil energy and nuclear power. Modern industrial societies function best with an emphasis on dispatchable (under human control) energy sources.

While Socialist "thought leadership" during the past quarter century has pushed for the industrialized West to focus on unreliable and intermittent solar and wind, note that per the International Energy Agency's Coal25 report issued in December, 2025, the People's Republic of China now consumes more coal than the rest of the world combined. Thus, any emissions reductions in the West are overwhelmed by China's skyrocketing emissions.

There is a mercantilist angle to the Socialist thought leadership. All of the supply chains for solar, wind, and batteries originate in China. When measured by new installations, at least the top three wind turbine manufacturers are all Chinese. In summary, Socialist thought leadership is actually hypocrisy topped with a dollop of commercial opportunism.

