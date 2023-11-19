Energy Exposition & Resources Symposium Presenter: Robert Ballantyne, RWI Enhanced Evaporation
Carbon Conference and Energy Exposition partnering to bring all voices in energy together for sustainable solutions and industrial integrity.
Robert Ballantyne served the United States of America as a U. S. Marine (’79-’85). He is an electrical engineer with his follow-on education concentrating on molecular and atomic spectroscopy.
Ballantyne’s body of science research focuses on environmental monitoring, mitigation, and remediation systems design for Produced water, process water, wastewa…
