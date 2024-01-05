Energy Exposition Presenter: Tom Kropatsch, Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission
Carbon Conference and Energy Exposition are partnering to bring all voices in energy together for sustainable solutions and industrial integrity.
Tom Kropatsch has been with the Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission (WOGCC) since 2010 and served as Natural Resources Supervisor, Deputy Supervisor, and Interim Supervisor. In 2021, he was selected to be the Oil and Gas Supervisor.
During his tenure at the WOGCC, Tom has been responsible for the implementation of the agency’s environmental prog…
