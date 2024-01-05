Energy Exposition Presenter: Laura Worthen Lodes, Altamira-US
Carbon Conference and Energy Exposition are partnering to bring all voices in energy together for sustainable solutions and industrial integrity.
Laura Worthen Lodes is a Professional Engineer (PE) with extensive experience in air quality permitting and compliance. Laura has worked in various roles, starting in 2000 as an Air Quality Specialist at Trinity Consultants.
In 2013, Laura joined Altamira, where she initially served as the Vice President - Mid Continent Region, specializing in air quali…
