Energy Exposition & Resources Symposium Presenter: Patricia Loria, CarbonCapture Inc
Carbon Conference and Energy Exposition are partnering to bring all voices in energy together for sustainable solutions and industrial integrity.
Patricia Loria, Vice President, Business Development at CarbonCapture, Inc.
Most recently, Patricia Loria was Senior Client Engagement Lead at the Global CCS Institute, where she supported companies and governments looking to deploy carbon capture solutions and achieve net-zero goals.
Based in Washington, DC, Patricia is a seasoned marketing and business…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to ThisWeekInEnergy.media to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.