Energy Exposition & Resources Symposium Presenter: Scott Quillinan, University of Wyoming, School of Energy Resources
Carbon Conference and Energy Exposition are partnering to bring all voices in energy together for sustainable solutions and industrial integrity.
Scott Quillinan is the Director of Research for the School of Energy Resources (SER), University Of Wyoming (UW), and a licensed, consulting Professional Geologist (PG-3824).
Quillinan directs SER grant-funded and state-funded research, is a Principal Investigator for several Department of Energy-funded projects, directs the SER Center of Economic Geolo…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to ThisWeekInEnergy.media to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.