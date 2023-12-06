Energy Exposition & Resources Symposium Presenter: Samantha Phillips, Dynelectro
Carbon Conference and Energy Exposition are partnering to bring all voices in energy together for sustainable solutions and industrial integrity.
Samantha Phillips is a presenter on Green Hydrogen at the Energy Exposition & Resources Symposium.
Samantha is a chartered engineer with over three decades of energy and natural resource development. She has two degrees, Mathematics and Natural Resource Engineering.
She has worked with Fortune-500 firms across North American, Europe, MENA, Southeast Asia…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to ThisWeekInEnergy.media to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.