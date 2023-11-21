Energy Exposition & Resources Symposium Presenter: Scyller Borglum, CO2 Underground Storage
Carbon Conference and Energy Exposition partnering to bring all voices in energy together for sustainable solutions and industrial integrity.
Scyller Borglum, WP USA and former South Dakota state representative, is the national underground storage market sector lead person for the firm’s Energy business.
At WSP USA, their expertise lies at the intersection of the infrastructure and the skylines we have helped to shape from coast to coast.
“We can meet your needs with cross-disciplinary service…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to ThisWeekInEnergy.media to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.