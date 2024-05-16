Energy Company Plans CO2 Storage for Louisiana Gas Facilities
A project aims to make money from putting carbon dioxide in the ground.
CapturePoint LLC and affiliate CapturePoint Solutions LLC, (together “CapturePoint”) with offices in Allen, Texas, today announced the signing of a revised Letter of Intent (LOI) with an affiliate of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET), headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that provides for the joint development of a carbon capture and permanent deep underground s…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to ThisWeekInEnergy.media to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.