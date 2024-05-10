Enbridge says Carbon Storage Project Still Alive in Spite of Capital Power Decision
Enbridge executive vice-president Colin Gruending said the move by Capital Power to cancel a high-profile CCUS project proposed for its Genesee natural gas-fired power near Edmonton is "disappointing.
Enbridge Inc.'s proposal to build a major carbon storage hub in Alberta remains on the table, the company said Friday, in spite of Capital Power's recent decision to shelve its own $2.4-billion project associated with the plan.
Enbridge executive vice-president Colin Gruending said the move by Capital Power to cancel a high-profile CCUS project proposed …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to ThisWeekInEnergy.media to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.