The Eastern Kansas Oil & Gas Association (EKOGA) is set to host its highly anticipated 2025 Annual Meeting on September 10–11, 2025, at the Prairie Band Casino & Resort in Mayetta, KS.

Designed for industry professionals, policymakers, regulators, and stakeholders, the Annual Meeting promises an insightful two-day agenda packed with thoughtful presentations, networking, and industry showcases.

Wednesday, September 10 – Day 1

10:30 AM – 1:24 PM : Golf outing (tee times available throughout)

1:00 – 4:00 PM : Tradeshow booth setup

6:00 PM : Welcome reception to kick off the event

7:00 PM: Dinner service with informal networking opportunities

Thursday, September 11 – Day 2

9:00 – 9:30 AM : Update from the Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC) with Director Ryan Hoffman and Supervisor Troy Russell

9:30 – 10:15 AM : Interactive demonstration of the KGS Oil & Gas Mapper by Nikki Potter and Katy Bream of KGS

10:30 – 11:15 AM : Polymer Technologies presentation by Randy Prater

11:15 AM – 12:00 PM : Methane update from Terrance Tschatschula of VaporLok

12:00 – 1:00 PM : Lunch featuring a session titled “The Naked Truth about Stripper Wells” by Warren Martin, KS Strong

12:00 – 3:00 PM : Tradeshow open with silent auction

1:30 – 3:00 PM : Tradeshow bar opens for networking

5:30 – 6:00 PM : President’s reception

6:00 – 7:00 PM : President’s banquet

7:30 PM : Live auction fundraiser

8:00 – 9:00 PM: Black Gold on Silver Screens — a session featuring Jason Spiess (The Crude Life podcaster) and Warren Martin

Why It Matters

EKOGA’s Annual Meeting remains a cornerstone for the regional oil and gas sector.

The golf outing and welcome reception offer relaxed yet impactful opportunities to build professional connections.

Timely updates from regulators and industry experts equip attendees with current insights into regulations, technologies, and market trends.

The tradeshow and silent auction facilitate meaningful business engagements and support industry causes.

Evening events—such as the President’s banquet and themed program Black Gold on Silver Screens—blend education with social connection, underscoring EKOGA’s commitment to both professional and community-focused engagement.

In summary, EKOGA’s 2025 Annual Meeting is shaping up to be an informative and well-rounded event featuring high-value educational sessions, key regulatory insights, and meaningful social interactions—all tailor-made for stakeholders in the Eastern Kansas oil and gas industry.

