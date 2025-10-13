Drain The Swamp, Hydrogen Cuts, Clean Tech and Layoffs

The latest episode of This Week in Energy with host Jason Spiess takes a journey across the energy sector and North America. From Calgary Alberta Canada to Houston Texas to Pittsburgh, PA over to the Upper Midwest.

This week’s This Week in Clean Tech crackles from the first riff. Host Paul Gerke and co-pilot Mike Casey keep the banter sharp while pulling listeners through a hectic news cycle where subsidies wobble, markets consolidate, and Wall Street tries to staple AI to nuclear. It’s a 15-minute show that moves like live radio—fast, opinionated, but unexpectedly sourced—punctuated by a smart guest hit from Clare Hao of the Houston Chronicle.

Gerke and Casey run five stories rapid-fire, anchored by a through-line: what happens to clean energy when federal support becomes a political yo-yo? The docket: EVgo eyeing acquisitions as credits fade; DOE stakes and loans tied to Lithium Americas and GM; EU’s CBAM border tax sliding into place; White House threats to pull billions in green funding; and a segment on Fermy America—Rick Perry’s nuclear-plus-data-center moonshot—broken down on-air with Hao.

The tone toggles between gallows humor and granular detail, but the structure holds: policy, markets, execution.

What if drilling a five-mile lateral well under Washington, D.C. could be more than a metaphor? That’s where Joe Sinnott kicks off The Energy Detox, tying Expand Energy’s record-setting 5.2-mile lateral to the swamp that so many professionals navigate daily: organizational misalignment, toxic cultures, and the corrosive politics that drain productivity.

With wit, analogies, and a direct nod to the Oklahoma City Thunder’s NBA championship, Sinnott blends sports, energy milestones, and leadership lessons into one sharp narrative.

This episode, coinciding with the one-year anniversary of Expand Energy’s birth, doesn’t just highlight corporate achievement—it delivers a playbook for expanding your reach inside any organization.

Layoffs are part of the commodity cycle. That’s cold comfort if your badge just deactivated, but Casey Gregerson’s point is strategic: build your off-ramp before you need it. If you don’t and the pink slip arrives, the severance becomes runway—if you pair it with education and experienced partners.

Gregerson’s arc is built on a very oilfield cadence: learn during the long drives and graveyard shifts; execute hard on your off weeks. Podcasts and books on the road; offers, scopes, and turnarounds when the hitch ends. That habit loop—“learn it, apply it, iterate”—became the engine for scaling beyond one house hack into flips, small multis, and eventually big assets like a 72-unit in Casper.

The lesson for energy pros is refreshingly blue-collar: you don’t need to quit to start; you need a repeatable rhythm that compounds.

Spiess nudges out the broader implication: people underestimate what a two-week sprint can accomplish when you stack sprints over years. Gregerson’s choice to stay in the field (with steady pay and blocks of free time) wasn’t a stall—it was a launchpad.

Warren Martin of Kansas Strong to explain the naked truth of stripper wells. In the energy world, it’s easy to get seduced by the big numbers — billion-dollar shale plays, multinational majors with gleaming skyscraper headquarters, production graphs shooting skyward. But in Kansas, where oil doesn’t gush so much as trickle, stripper wells — the industry term for low-producing wells nearing the end of their economic life — quietly keep things alive.

“Depending on the year,” Martin explained, “stripper wells account for 10 to 15 percent of U.S. oil production. That’s 480 to 728 million barrels a year.”

Let that sink in: the little wells scattered across the Kansas plains, each pumping less than 15 barrels a day, collectively outproduce the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The SPR — that’s America’s emergency stockpile, the thing presidents tap during wars and hurricanes.

And yet, as Martin pointed out, if these small operators go under, “the majors aren’t coming back. Margins are too small. They won’t touch them. Once they’re gone, they’re gone.”

Terry Etam, author of The End of the Fossil Fuel Insanity and columnist for the BOE Report

Terry, speaking both as an energy columnist and someone with industry experience, doesn’t sugarcoat the situation.

“Politicians love announcements,” he notes, explaining how federal approvals for LNG projects often mask the reality of delays, regulatory vetoes, and activist roadblocks. Canada, he argues, has empowered so many stakeholders with effective veto power that major infrastructure projects stall for years—even as global demand for LNG grows.

The conversation broadens into geopolitics: Nepalese student uprisings over social media bans, Russia’s drone incursions into Poland, and the increasingly delicate balance between India, China, and the United States. Each story, Terry points out, shows how seemingly small events—a protest, a tariff threat, a drone strike—can escalate into global flashpoints.

Terry explains that tariffs function like economic levers—sometimes designed to reshore manufacturing, other times wielded as bargaining chips in unrelated disputes, such as Canada’s struggles with cross-border fentanyl production.

“Tariffs can hurt U.S. consumers, or they can hammer Canadian producers,” Terry says, depending on whether the product involved has global price benchmarks, like natural gas, or consumer-driven pricing, like furniture.

The takeaway? Tariffs aren’t just about economics—they’re also about psychology, leverage, and political theater

The Hydrogen Podcast, host Paul Rodden steps into one of the most consequential shifts in U.S. energy policy to date — the Trump administration’s rollback of $8 billion in climate and hydrogen project funding.

Rodden walks listeners through the economic ripple effects of the funding cuts, breaking down how 16 states — largely those pursuing renewable-heavy hydrogen hubs — now face project cancellations and investment freeze-outs. He draws a clear line between the states that built hydrogen projects around subsidy models (California, New York, Washington) and those that built them around existing natural gas infrastructure (Texas, Louisiana, West Virginia).

This episode is not an anti-subsidy rant. It’s an exploration of the structural fragility that occurs when an industry’s foundation rests on politics instead of production. Rodden reminds listeners that over 200 projects were still in pre-FID stages, and many lacked real market anchors to begin with. His central question is one every energy investor should be asking: Can hydrogen sustain itself when the politics shift?

