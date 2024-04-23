DOE Invests Additional $8 Million to Increase Domestic Supplies of Water and Critical Minerals
University and industry-led projects will advance technologies to treat and reuse wastewater and extract valuable resources from energy waste streams.
The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Fossil Energy and Carbon Management (FECM) announced the selection of five research and development (R&D) projects to receive nearly $8 million for the treatment and management of produced water—or wastewater associated with oil and natural gas development and production—and the management of legacy wastew…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to ThisWeekInEnergy.media to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.