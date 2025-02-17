Detroit Rally Attempts to Spark Debates on Climate Narratives
Participants included U.S. Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-Detroit) and Debbie Dingell (D-Ann Arbor), and Detroit City Councilwoman Gabriela Santiago-Romero.
More than 200 people rallied in Detroit during Saturday’s “Climate Can’t Wait” rally.
The event was designed to “push back on [Trump administration] attempts to dismantle climate and health protections,” organizers said in a pre-event press release.
Part…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to ThisWeekInEnergy.media to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.