Delek US Holdings' Big Spring Refinery Selected by the Department of Energy for Carbon Capture Project
The DOE Carbon Capture Large-Scale Pilot Project program provides 70% cost-share for up to $95 million of federal funding to support project development.
Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DK) ("Delek US") announced that it has been selected by the Department of Energy's (DOE) Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations to negotiate a cost-sharing agreement in support of a carbon capture pilot project in the Big Spring refinery.
