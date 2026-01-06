The city of Decatur, Illinois, will host a public community forum next week as residents raise concerns about the safety, transparency, and long-term implications of a carbon capture and storage (CCS) project operated by agribusiness giant ADM.

ADM launched what it described as an industry-first CCS facility in Decatur in 2021, capturing CO2 emissions from its nearby corn processing plant and injecting them deep underground for permanent storage. The project is positioned as a climate mitigation measure, designed to reduce industrial emissions and support low-carbon fuel production.

However, some local residents have expressed alarm over potential environmental risks, particularly to water resources. Critics argue that past operational issues were not fully disclosed during negotiations with the city to expand carbon storage beneath Lake Decatur, the community’s primary drinking water source.

In March 2024, ADM identified a leak associated with one of its existing carbon capture operations. The issue was subsequently addressed, and the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) confirmed that the incident did not impact drinking water supplies. Nonetheless, residents say the timing of the disclosure has raised questions about oversight and accountability.

While the leak was being investigated, ADM was in discussions with city officials regarding an expansion of its CCS activities. Those negotiations concluded in July 2024, when Decatur approved a 99-year easement allowing carbon sequestration beneath Lake Decatur. Some residents claim they were not informed of the leak during this process.

Decatur City Council member Dave Horn acknowledged that residents are seeking greater clarity and said the upcoming event will address safety, infrastructure requirements, and who would bear the costs associated with expanded CCS operations.

ADM has defended its approach, stating that it remains confident in the safety and effectiveness of CCS technology. In a statement, company spokesperson Dane Lisser said ADM welcomes public engagement and believes the project could bring economic opportunities and new industries to Decatur.

The community forum and public comment session will take place on Monday, January 12 on the first floor of the Decatur Public Library.

