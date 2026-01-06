ThisWeekInEnergy.media

ThisWeekInEnergy.media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sid Abma's avatar
Sid Abma
6h

I believe there are better ways to deal with the captured CO2 than putting down pipelines across all this agricultural land, and then pumping down some hole in the ground.

God created CO2 and we know how it becomes fertilizer for living plants. As a greenhouse grower what enriching their crops with CO2 does to production numbers and product size.

Waste Is Not waste If It Has A Purpose.

ADM says the CO2 has a purpose. 45Q puts a lot of money into their bank accounts.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Content Creation Studios 🌳 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture