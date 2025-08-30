In a clear signal of accelerating innovation, Cummins Inc. has announced a new collaboration with International (Navistar) to develop a hydrogen-powered heavy-duty truck. This advanced vehicle will feature Cummins’ next-generation fuel cell electric powertrain, designed for line-haul applications, and is partially financed through a grant from the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) H₂@Scale initiative.

The project zeroes in on the International® RH™ Series, a core platform in vocational and regional-haul trucking. Cummins will integrate two HyPM® HD90 power modules, each composed of HD45 fuel cell stacks arranged in series.

This modular configuration allows for individual power modules to be activated or deactivated based on load requirements—enabling more efficient, full-load operation rather than running a single fuel cell at lower efficiency.

DOE Backing and Strategic Initiative

This initiative is one of two grants awarded to Cummins through the DOE's Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, totaling over $7 million. The funding is aimed at accelerating the commercialization of hydrogen-powered vehicles that can offer:

A range of 300 miles or more

Improved fuel economy

A manufacturable and scalable design

A competitive total cost of ownership for rapid fleet adoption

“This vehicle will feature our next generation fuel cell configuration and provides a springboard for us to advance our hydrogen technology for line haul trucks,” stated Amy Davis, Vice President and President of New Power at Cummins. She added, “We are also excited to build on our strong relationship with Navistar, which dates back 80 years, and work together to lower costs and make hydrogen-powered vehicles more accessible for fleets to adopt.”

Why It Matters

Hydrogen in Heavy-Duty Transportation

This partnership underscores the growing momentum behind hydrogen power for long-haul trucking—a sector where battery technologies still face limitations in weight, range, and refueling infrastructure. Hydrogen offers a compelling alternative. Modular Fuel Cell Advantage

By deploying multiple smaller modules instead of a single large fuel cell, Cummins’ approach offers greater efficiency and flexibility, optimizing power delivery under diverse driving conditions. Federal Support Catalyzing Progress

DOE’s "H₂@Scale" initiative is a strategic effort to drive down hydrogen costs and scale technologies across transportation and energy sectors. This grant highlights the government's commitment to next-gen energy solutions. Legacy Meets Innovation

Cummins and Navistar have nearly a century of collaborative legacy. Now, they're channeling that history into decarbonizing trucking, signaling confidence that hydrogen technology can be wrapped into legacy platforms.

Looking Ahead

The collaboration between Cummins and International marks a milestone in hydrogen mobility—not just as a proof of concept, but as a pathway to scalable, high-duty-cycle fuel cell deployment.

Expect this effort to impact fleet electrification strategies, refueling infrastructure planning, and government-fueled decarbonization efforts alike.

Jason Spiess is an multi-award-winning journalist, entrepreneur, producer and content consultant. Spiess, who began working in the media at age 10, has over 35 years of media experience in broadcasting, journalism, reporting and principal ownership in media companies. Spiess is currently the host of several newsmagazine programs that air across a 22 radio stations and podcasts worldwide through podcast platforms, as well as a combined Substack and social media audience of over 500K followers. Connect with Spiess on LinkedIn

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK

The Countdown to the NFL season is here!

Paramount+ offers its subscribers a plethora of quality content.

From instant classic films to banger TV shows like 1883 and Tommy Boy, there’s no shortage of entertainment to explore.

Start Streaming Today!

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK