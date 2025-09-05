Members of the University of Wyoming School of Energy Resources and Frontier Infrastructure pose near a drilling rig at the Sweetwater Carbon Storage Hub project site in southwest Wyoming. (University of Wyoming)

Crews have successfully drilled more than 18,437 feet to tap Sweetwater County’s Madison Limestone formation. The engineering feat, which took months, is a major step toward establishing what developers hope will be one of the largest carbon dioxide storage projects in the U.S.

At 3.5 miles, it’s the deepest Class VI carbon dioxide injection well in the U.S., according to project officials, and it is the second well completed for the Sweetwater Carbon Storage Hub project. It is part of the public-private Wyoming CarbonSAFE program, which aims to identify geologic formations to permanently store carbon dioxide from industrial facilities in the region.

The average depth for an oil or natural gas well in Wyoming is about 8,000 feet or 1.5 miles, according to industry sources. Anything more than 12,000 feet is considered “deep,” by industry standards. The deepest petrol well in Wyoming is nearly 26,000 feet, in the Madden formation near the Lost Cabin gas plant in north-central Wyoming, according to the Petroleum Association of Wyoming.

The first well for the Sweetwater Carbon Storage Hub reached a depth of just over 16,000 feet.

This schematic depicts how carbon dioxide from industrial sources might be collected for geologic sequestration. (Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality)

“This deeper well gives us a more complete picture of the subsurface, reinforcing our commitment to building scalable, practical carbon solutions for Wyoming’s key industries,” Frontier President and Co-Chief Executive Officer Robby Rockey said in a prepared statement.

The new well, referred to as J1-15, will provide a wealth of new data to potentially confirm years of previous modeling, which has so far suggested the Madison Limestone is capable of holding large volumes of carbon dioxide. Targeting several geologic strata, the Sweetwater Carbon Storage Hub could hold more than 350 million metric tons of carbon dioxide, according to Frontier.

For scale, a typical passenger vehicle emits about 4.6 metric tons of carbon dioxide per year, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Carbon dioxide capture and storage vision

The University of Wyoming’s School of Energy Resources partnered with the U.S. Department of Energy about 10 years ago on the CarbonSAFE Initiative. The vision is to advance the use of carbon capture technologies — filtering carbon dioxide from smokestacks — by providing a place to put the greenhouse gas.

Basin Electric Cooperative’s Dry Fork Station, shown here, is the newest coal-fired power plant in the nation. Wyoming’s Integrated Test Center is attached to the plant, where researchers pilot ways to use carbon emissions. (Andrew Graham/WyoFile)

It’s a major pillar of Gov. Mark Gordon’s Decarbonizing the West energy policy initiative, which he has said will help keep Wyoming’s fossil fuels in the nation’s energy mix while building a new commercial sector to reduce the nation’s industrial carbon dioxide emissions.

In addition to the Sweetwater Carbon Storage Hub project, exploration and validation efforts are underway at Echo Springs in Carbon County and at the Dry Fork Station coal-fired power plant in Campbell County. Apart from the Wyoming CarbonSAFE efforts, Tallgrass Energy is exploring a carbon sequestration project in Laramie County.

Frontier Infrastructure, a division of Dallas-based Tailwater Capital, is the primary private partner for the Sweetwater Carbon Storage Hub. The $54 million project is backed by about $43 million in federal money, according to project officials. It’s unclear, so far, exactly which companies and gas-emitting facilities might sign on to offload their carbon dioxide, but Frontier has indicated that local trona mines and soda ash processing facilities in the southwest corner of the state will serve as its “anchor” clientele.

One potential client, the Project Bison direct-air capture partnership between Carbon Capture Inc. and Frontier Carbon Solutions, is no longer active, according to those familiar with the project. Despite the Trump administration’s efforts to ease emission regulations, many still see carbon capture and carbon storage as a growing industry in the U.S. and abroad.

Frontier Infrastructure, for its part, is dedicated to “empowering industries to meet their carbon reduction goals” and helping to ensure “that the region remains competitive in an evolving global market,” according to its website.

As for the security of existing federal funding for the Sweetwater Carbon Storage Hub efforts, it is currently “obligated” through February, according to an SER official close to the project.

