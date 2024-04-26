Composite Decking Material Captures Carbon Dioxide
Replacing decking materials sold annually in the US with the carbon-negative composite would be equivalent to taking more than 50,000 cars off the road.
Researchers at the US Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory have created a carbon-negative decking material that locks away more carbon dioxide than is released during its manufacture.
Construction materials have notoriously high carbon emissions and significant efforts have gone into developing more sustainable building supplies. …
