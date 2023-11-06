CO2 Storage Begins at Blue Flint Ethanol, Red Trail Reports Progress
Facility advertised to sequester 200,000 Tons of Carbon Per Year.
Harvestone announced last week the beginning of carbon dioxide injection as a part of its carbon capture and storage project at the Blue Flint Ethanol facility near Underwood, ND.
The Blue Flint facility began active CO2 injection in October after receiving final approval from the North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources.
The Blue Flint Ethanol plant…
