In a strategic move to bridge energy gaps, Certarus, a Canadian provider of mobile compressed natural gas (CNG) solutions, has inked a deal to supply 50 megawatts (MW) of on-site power to a prominent but undisclosed hyperscale data center developer in the United States.

The 50 MW deployment, already underway, will act as a temporary energy bridge while the facility awaits completion of its permanent pipeline connection. Marshall Zurovec, Vice President of Business Development at Certarus, emphasized the importance of energy continuity, noting:

“Hyperscale data centers require the highest levels of safety and reliability and the continuous delivery of energy.”

“This win highlights our team’s industry‑leading ability to collaborate with on‑site power generation operators to engineer, project‑manage, and rapidly deploy solutions from early planning stages through execution.”

The solution involves a mobile energy distribution platform that includes portable CNG compression, logistics management, mobile storage units, on‑site gas delivery systems, and real-time equipment monitoring.

Certarus and the Virtual CNG Pipeline Model

Calgary‑based Certarus specializes in delivering temporary natural gas supply via a virtual CNG pipeline—a mobile, flexible system that can step in before permanent pipelines are online. This model caters to a wide range of industries needing rapid, reliable, and scalable energy delivery.

Broader Context: Data Centers Embrace Off-Grid Strategies

The data center sector is increasingly turning to off‑grid energy solutions, especially where traditional grid connections face delays or infrastructure limitations. For instance:

Pacifico Energy recently announced a 5 GW off‑grid power project in Texas, pairing high-efficiency natural gas turbines with advanced battery storage to fully power data center operations without reliance on external power grids.

Texas Critical Data Centers is developing a 250 MW natural gas–powered AI data center in Ector County, Texas, with ambitions to scale beyond 1 GW—highlighting the trend toward self-contained, reliable power infrastructure.

These projects are concentrated in states like Texas, where energy markets are deregulated and natural gas resources are abundant.

Why It Matters

This emerging strategy underscores two critical energy trends:

Reliability & Speed: Data centers increasingly demand reliable and rapidly deployable energy solutions that bypass lengthy grid or pipeline buildouts. Innovative Energy Infrastructure: Mobile CNG systems offer a stopgap that ensures continuity without sacrificing safety or scalability, giving data center operators more control over energy supply.

Top 10 Data Centers by Power Use

According to an infographic compiled by Sunbird DCIM, the following are the most energy-intensive data center facilities worldwide:

(Source: Sunbird DCIM)

China Telecom’s Inner Mongolia Information Park – 150 MW (Hohhot, China) China Mobile’s Hohhot Data Center – 130 MW (Hohhot, China) China Mobile’s Harbin Data Center – 120 MW (Harbin, China) Range International Information Hub – 115 MW (Langfang, China) China Unicom’s Northwest Data Center – 110 MW (Hohhot, China) China Mobile’s Southern Logistics Center – 102 MW (Hohhot, China) China Telecom’s Guizhou Information Park – 100 MW (Guizhou, China) NSA’s Utah Data Center – 90 MW (Bluffdale, Utah, USA) Digital Realty’s Lakeside Technology Center – 85 MW (Chicago, Illinois, USA) Tulip’s Data City – 80 MW (Bangalore, India)

Insights & Context

Concentration in China

The majority of the highest-consuming facilities are located in China, reflecting the scale of state-backed or telecom-hub data center investments.

U.S. Examples NSA’s Utah Data Center (also known as “Bumblehive”) draws approximately 65 MW of power, according to more detailed reporting—slightly below the 90 MW figure in the infographic, perhaps due to updated or differing measurement standards Lakeside Technology Center in Chicago is estimated around 85–100 MW depending on source.

Growing Infrastructure

Some facilities not appearing in this ranked top-10 list are still highly significant: Switch’s Citadel (Tahoe Reno, Nevada) has up to 650 MW of power capacity—a scale greater than any facility above, though it's a campus rather than a singular data center and wasn't part of the infographic ranking. Google’s global data center operations range between 500 to 681 MW in total power draw—noting total global footprint rather than a single site



With data center energy needs expanding rapidly—driven by advanced workloads and AI growth—Certarus’s foray into this market serves as a potential blueprint for other developers balancing time-sensitive operations with infrastructure challenges.

Jason Spiess is an multi-award-winning journalist, entrepreneur, producer and content consultant. Spiess, who began working in the media at age 10, has over 35 years of media experience in broadcasting, journalism, reporting and principal ownership in media companies. Spiess is currently the host of several newsmagazine programs that air across a 22 radio stations and podcasts worldwide through podcast platforms, as well as a combined Substack and social media audience of over 500K followers. Connect with Spiess on LinkedIn

