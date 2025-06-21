Rep. Hillary Scholten (D-Grand Rapids) and Vicinity Energy President and CEO Kevin Hagerty at a ceremonial wrench turning marking the beginning of the installation of a new electric boiler in Grand Rapids on June 18. | Photo courtesy of Vicinity Energy

U.S. Rep. Hillary Scholten (D-Grand Rapids) and Grand Rapids Mayor David LaGrand joined business leaders and energy advocates Wednesday in celebrating the installation of a new thermal energy system in the city.

Vicinity Energy, based in Boston, Mass., marked the start of its electrification efforts in Grand Rapids by beginning installation on a 9 megawatt electric boiler, representing a milestone in the company’s efforts to achieve net zero carbon emissions across all operations by 2050 and to support Michigan’s Healthy Climate goals.

The boiler is set to enter service in 2026 and will provide roughly 100 customers access to carbon-free thermal energy.

According to Vicinity’s website, their eSteam system uses electricity from renewable energy sources to power electric boilers and heat pumps, generating steam. Thermal storage systems are also used to provide steam on demand to customers through underground pipes.

“We are proud to see Vicinity, a long-standing energy partner in Grand Rapids, launch its innovative eSteam right here in the city,” LaGrand said in a statement. “This project will bring locally generated, carbon-free steam to our downtown businesses, supporting Grand Rapids’ commitment to sustainability, clean energy, and a resilient future.”

Supported by a more than $2 million grant from the Michigan Public Service Commission, the electric boiler marks the first new boiler at the facility in 60 years.

Kyle Davidson covers state government alongside health care, business and the environment. A graduate of Michigan State University, Kyle studied journalism and political science. He previously covered community events, breaking news, state policy and the environment for outlets including the Lansing State Journal, the Detroit Free Press and Capital News Service.

Michigan Advance is part of States Newsroom, the nation’s largest state-focused nonprofit news organization.

This Week In Energy republishes their articles, features and stories online and/or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

