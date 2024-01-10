Celanese Begins Carbon Capture and Utilization Operations at Clear Lake, Texas, Facility
The Now Operational Project is one of the largest active CCU facilities in the world.
Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE), a global specialty materials and chemical company, announced it has begun running a carbon capture and utilization (CCU) project at its Clear Lake, Texas, site as part of its Fairway Methanol joint venture with Mitsui & Co., Ltd. The project is expected to capture 180,000 metric tons of CO2 indu…
