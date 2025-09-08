Carbon. The basic building block of life. The element in every living thing on Earth, from the oxygen you breathe to the crops in the field to the coffee you drink. It’s in your lungs, your bloodstream, your lawn, and the lungs of your dog chasing tennis balls in the park. It is, quite literally, life itself.

And yet, the emerging world-government-industrial complex is hell-bent on regulating it, controlling it, taxing it, and handing out the spoils to the politically favored like candy at a parade.

This isn’t a theory. It’s happening in real-time.

How the Carbon Capture Money Machine Works

Let’s talk about the U.S. version, because it’s the model the rest of the world will follow. It’s called the 45Q Tax Credit, and it got a shot of steroids in the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.

Here’s the sales pitch: companies that capture carbon dioxide and shove it underground, or into direct air capture systems, get big checks from Uncle Sam.

$85 per metric ton for industrial and power facility CO₂ storage.

$180 per metric ton if you suck CO₂ directly out of the sky using direct air capture technology.

On paper, it sounds innovative—who doesn’t want to stop climate change while growing a shiny new tech industry? But pull back the curtain, and the free-market mirage becomes clear.

The money doesn’t come from the heavens. It comes from you.

Taxes In, Corporate Profits Out

The government collects taxes from your labor, your business, your gas pump, your groceries. Then, through Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) and programs like 45Q, it redistributes that money to companies it selects.

Not every company. Not every innovator. Only the ones who can navigate the labyrinth of rules and regulations written by—you guessed it—the same politicians, lobbyists, and lawyers who will benefit.

If you’re a small-town entrepreneur with a brilliant carbon-capture idea? Forget it. The regulations alone will bury you before you drill your first well.

If you’re a Fortune 500 company with a Washington lobbying arm and a team of tax attorneys? Step right up. The subsidies await.

This is how you convert public risk into private reward. The taxpayers fund the infrastructure, guarantee the markets, and absorb the financial risks. The corporations collect the profits, the politicians collect the campaign checks, and the lobbyists collect their consulting fees.

The Small Club of Winners

The rules for getting those fat 45Q checks aren’t neutral. They come with prevailing wage requirements, apprenticeship mandates, and environmental approvals—all things that sound great in a press release but cost millions to navigate.

So who wins?

The politically connected energy giants.

The global construction firms.

The engineering conglomerates who already build power plants and pipelines.

Who loses?

The taxpayers.

The energy consumers.

The small businesses locked out by regulatory hurdles.

This isn’t capitalism. It’s a carbon cartel wearing a green tie.

The Bigger Picture: Global Control

Now imagine this on a global scale, with carbon credits traded like currency. The same governments regulating carbon emissions also controlling the tax-funded subsidies for capturing it. A system where life itself becomes a taxable commodity, parceled out through carbon credits, ESG scores, and international treaties.

And when a basic building block of life can only be handled by a handful of government-approved corporations, you don’t have free markets anymore. You have centralized control over the very air we breathe.

In North Dakota, U.S. Senator John Hoeven (R) has been “scripting the code” for the global-industrial-complex through regulations, government stimuluses and abuse of public trust. Many global critics believe North Dakota is one of the main states writing the global playbook on carbon control so a small group profit off the people.

In North Dakota, the rush to secure 45Q tax credits has taken on the urgency of a gold rush—except this gold is taxpayer-funded, and the claims are staked behind closed doors. The state government, a handful of politically connected Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs), and Carbon Summit Solutions have aligned interests so tightly that the public barely sees the deals until the shovels are in the ground.

Legislative sessions hold perfunctory hearings, glossy press releases tout “economic opportunity,” and yet the fine print—the tax credits, the land-use rights, the regulatory shortcuts—is buried deeper than the pipelines themselves.

There is even enough evidence and examples - the pore space rights evolution and how/who owns the carbon storage land to start - to show that some of the state regulators have been trying to work one-or-two-steps ahead of the people like Raymond Reddington in the Blacklist.

The playbook is simple: fast-track permits, sidestep prolonged public comment, and package everything under the umbrella of “climate leadership.” Behind the scenes, lawyers and lobbyists map out how to capture every available 45Q dollar before competitors or watchdogs even know the game has begun.

Ordinary taxpayers, who will ultimately fund these projects through redirected labor and energy taxes, aren’t invited to the table. The winners—state officials, PPP partners, and companies like Carbon Summit Solutions—frame it all as progress while constructing a system where only the well-connected can profit off the air we breathe.

Carbon isn’t the villain here. The real threat is the marriage of big government and big business, using the language of climate change to build a global pipeline of taxpayer money flowing into the pockets of a very select few.

I’ve said it before and I will say it again, it takes a special person to look you in the eye and knowingly lie. This is the root of the carbon management industry. A lie in order to profit off the people.

They call it saving the planet.

I call it profiting off the air you exhale.

Chuck Carbondale has worked at the intersection of communications and the energy industry for over 25 years. He has crafted messaging strategies for industry leaders, independent operators, and public utilities alike. Known for his sharp insight and unflinching analysis, he brings a seasoned, behind-the-scenes perspective to energy policy, market dynamics, and the evolving role of public perception. A staunch advocate for transparent communication and free market principles, Chuck’s work bridges boardrooms, work sites, and policy forums with equal fluency.

