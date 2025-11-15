It began with a report out of Ascension Parish, Louisiana — one that never should have been written by outside researchers in the first place.

A new independent simulation modeled what would happen if a proposed high-pressure carbon dioxide pipeline near Sorrento Primary School suffered a full rupture. The model used optimistic assumptions — a five-minute valve shutoff, ideal conditions, quick detection — and still found CO₂ concentrations in the school zone rising above NIOSH’s Immediately Dangerous to Life or Health (IDLH) thresholds within minutes.

In plain terms:

A plume capable of knocking children unconscious could form before first responders even knew what was happening.

That report struck a nerve far beyond Louisiana, because it highlighted something the industry has repeatedly failed to do on its own: provide transparent, accessible risk assessments to the people who would live closest to these lines. When a taxpayer-funded industry declines to share basic hazard modeling with taxpayers, someone else eventually will.

And right now, thousands of landowners across the Midwest and rural South are starting to ask the same question:

Why are we being asked to shoulder the risk when we aren’t even allowed to see the data?

What happened in Sorrento is not an isolated case — it’s a spark revealing a much larger and rapidly growing movement.

Iowa: The Fight Moves Toward the Supreme Court

Across O’Brien, Clay, Mills, Page, Montgomery, Cass, and other Iowa counties, supervisors are confronting a reality that goes well beyond carbon pipelines.

At this week’s O’Brien County Board meeting in Primghar, landowners again pressed local officials about the Summit Carbon Solutions project. Supervisors acknowledged they are actively reviewing the county’s legal position — a sign of how constrained local government has become.

Iowa counties that passed ordinances on setbacks, zoning, and pipeline contents watched those rules struck down in court. Now they are appealing to the U.S. Supreme Court, pooling $500 contributions to help fund an amicus brief defending home-rule authority.

Supervisor Richard Crouch from Mills County captured the stakes:

“It’s really not about what’s in the pipeline. It’s about zoning and county home rule. If they go against us, zoning could be gone — period.”

This isn’t environmental activism.

It’s local governance fighting for survival.

Alabama: A Town Hall Turns Into a Movement

In Covington County, Alabama, more than a hundred residents filled the Rodney J. Evans Civic Center to oppose a Class VI carbon-storage project proposed by Reliant CCS. Farmers raised concerns about aquifers, rural families raised questions about seismicity, and elected officials floated the idea of a countywide referendum.

A new nonprofit — No CO₂ Dump — formed virtually overnight.

One organizer articulated what many communities nationwide are feeling:

“This feels like another green initiative that isn’t green — and we’re the ones who would have to live with it.”

Kate Magargal presenting at the Price City Council (Utah)

Utah: Carbon County Asks the Right Questions Early

Carbon County, Utah, is still in the exploration phase, with the University of Utah surveying residents about a potential CO₂ storage site. But even early on, locals are asking harder questions than many states did at far later stages:

Who carries long-term liability?

What’s the impact on aquifers and legacy mines?

Will monitoring be public?

How soon will taxpayers be informed of risks and benefits?

Their questions echo the same sentiment surfacing everywhere else:

We’re not opposed to energy projects — but we expect transparency and respect.

A Clear Pattern Is Emerging Nationwide

Across every region, four themes repeat:

1. Locals feel blindsided.

Meetings happen late. Maps change without notice. Consultation is treated as a courtesy, not a requirement.

2. Landowners are being asked to absorb risk without clarity on reward.

Easement negotiators appear first; safety data appears last.

3. The regulatory chain is opaque and fragmented.

Federal, state, and local jurisdictions overlap — and companies exploit the gray zones.

4. Every inch of this industry is taxpayer subsidized.

Carbon capture and storage isn’t a free-market enterprise.

It’s a government-enabled one that relies on:

federal 45Q tax credits

state incentives

taxpayer-backed loans

federally funded research

publicly subsidized monitoring infrastructure

If taxpayers pay for the system, taxpayers should have a say in the system.

The Free-Market Reality Check

This is not about being “for” or “against” carbon capture.

It is about the integrity of the process.

If an industry can’t survive without public money, then it must operate with public transparency. Period.

Taxpayer-funded systems require:

open hazard modeling

transparent routing

meaningful landowner participation

public emergency response plans

disclosed plume modeling

clear zoning involvement

honest conversations about liability

advance notice — not retroactive explanations

The problem isn’t technology.

The problem is trust — and trust is earned through openness.

Conclusion: The National Conversation Has Shifted

Thanks to places like Sorrento, Primghar, Carbon County, and Florala, the public narrative around carbon pipelines is evolving.

What began as a technical infrastructure debate is becoming something much bigger:

A national referendum on landowner rights, government transparency, and the proper role of taxpayer dollars in shaping America’s energy future.

And now, whether state and federal agencies like it or not, that conversation has moved out of regulatory filings and into town halls — where the people funding the system are finally getting a voice in it.

🔍 45Q Explained: The Tax Credit Behind the Carbon Pipeline Boom

If carbon pipelines and underground storage hubs seem to be popping up everywhere at once, there’s a reason — and it isn’t the free market.

It’s 45Q.

What Is 45Q?

45Q is a federal tax credit created to encourage the capture, transport, and storage of carbon dioxide (CO₂). Congress set it up so companies that store CO₂ underground or use it for certain industrial processes can receive a large tax credit for every metric ton moved and stored.

How Much Money Are We Talking?

As of the latest federal updates:

Up to $85 per ton for CO₂ captured and permanently stored underground in a Class VI well

Up to $60 per ton for CO₂ used in enhanced oil recovery (EOR)

Billions in cumulative annual credits available nationwide

This is why no carbon project is being built without it — 45Q is the financial engine of the entire carbon-pipeline industry.

How Much Money Is Summit Carbon Solutions Going After?

Under the current 45Q structure (post-IRA), and assuming the project qualifies for the full value:

Up to $85/ton for CO₂ captured and permanently stored underground (Class VI–type storage).

Up to $60/ton for CO₂ used in EOR or other utilization instead of dedicated storage.

For Summit’s projected 18.5 million metric tons of CO₂ per year:

At $85/ton (dedicated storage):

18,500,000 × $85 = $1,572,500,000 per year (~ $1.57 billion annually)

At $60/ton (EOR/utilization):

18,500,000 × $60 = $1,110,000,000 per year (~$1.11 billion annually)

So you’re looking at roughly $1.1–$1.6 billion per year in 45Q credits for 18.5 million tons annually, depending on whether it’s EOR vs. dedicated geologic storage and whether all the labor/qualification rules are met.

Dan Pickering of Pickering Energy Partners, left, and Harold Hamm of Continental Resources wait for a Public Service Commission hearing to begin on April 22, 2024, in Mandan. Behind, a pipeline opponent displays a sign before the hearing administrator asked him to put it down. (Kyle Martin/For the North Dakota Monitor)

Why Landowners Care

45Q does not require:

local zoning approval

landowner consent

county-level hazard modeling

plume simulations to be publicly released

community benefit agreements

But 45Q does create:

billions in financial incentives for developers

pressure to build pipelines quickly

interest from private-equity funds and multinationals

complex routing decisions through private land

Landowners see the mismatch:

The money is federal, the infrastructure is local, and the risk flows downhill.

Who Pays for It?

45Q is funded by U.S. taxpayers.

Even if the credit is used by a private company, the value originates from federal revenue — meaning the public finances the incentive that makes these projects viable.

What Happens If Something Goes Wrong?

This is where the public wants clarity. Key questions remain unresolved:

Who pays for long-term monitoring after the wells close?

Who is responsible for leak response?

Who covers land damage or aquifer impacts?

What happens when credits eventually sunset but CO₂ remains underground for centuries?

At present, rules vary by state and depend on negotiated permits, not a national standard.

Why 45Q Matters in the Current Debate

Communities from Iowa to Alabama to Louisiana aren’t protesting the technology — they’re questioning the process.

When an entire industry is built on public money, people expect:

transparency

accountability

safety data

community involvement

honest communication

and a decision-making role

45Q accelerated the carbon-storage push, but it didn’t include the guardrails that county governments say they need.

Bottom Line

45Q is not inherently good or bad. It’s a tool — a big one.

But tools shape outcomes, and right now 45Q is driving a rapid buildout of CO₂ pipelines and storage wells without a parallel buildout of public transparency or landowner protections.

That is why rural communities across the country are speaking up.

Jason Spiess is an multi-award-winning journalist, entrepreneur, producer and content consultant.

