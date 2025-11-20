A state commission studying forest carbon markets in New Hampshire heard a detailed, 90–minute briefing Tuesday on how forests store carbon, how offset markets work, and what participation could mean for landowners and the state.

The meeting was called to order at 10:00 a.m. The commission approved minutes from its previous session, correcting the meeting date and clarifying that Rep. Ouellette — not Rep. Davis — had discussed drafting legislation on forest management and wildlife habitat practices. After roll call confirmed a quorum, members moved quickly to the main agenda item: a presentation on forest carbon science and offset markets by consultant Charlie Lebec.

Forest carbon basics

Lebec began by laying out the science behind forest carbon.

He explained that carbon on the planet exists in several “pools” — the atmosphere, oceans, geologic formations, soils and living plants — and that the presentation would focus on the “biogenic” pool: live vegetation, particularly trees.

Using long-term data from Antarctic ice cores, he showed that atmospheric carbon dioxide concentrations and global temperatures have closely tracked each other over the past 800,000 years. That correlation, he said, underpins modern concerns about greenhouse gases and climate change.

Lebec defined several key terms for commissioners:

Carbon storage – the amount of carbon currently contained in a tree, an acre of forest, a forest ownership, or an entire state’s forest.

Carbon sequestration – the ongoing process of trees taking in CO₂ via photosynthesis and turning it into biomass.

Emissions – CO₂ released from burning fossil fuels or wood, as well as natural respiration from forests.

Carbon flux – the balance between sequestration and emissions. A negative flux means a carbon sink; a positive flux means a carbon source.

New Hampshire’s forests, he said, are currently a carbon sink, sequestering more carbon than they emit.

Lebec noted that roughly half of the dry weight of wood in trees is carbon. In addition to live trees, forest soils themselves hold more than half of all the carbon in a forest, even though current markets only credit the “live biomass” above and below ground.

New Hampshire’s forest carbon profile

Lebec presented regional maps showing forest density and carbon storage across the Northeast. New Hampshire’s most densely stocked forests are in Cheshire County, parts of Sullivan County and western Hillsborough County, with additional dense areas in portions of the White Mountain National Forest.

He highlighted two distinct metrics:

Total carbon stored per acre – where older forests (100 years and up) hold the most carbon.

Annual sequestration per acre – where younger forests, roughly 25–70 years old, sequester the most carbon each year.

A key point, he said, is that while old forests are vital for storage, they do not indefinitely increase storage; over time, storage levels off as more trees die and decay. By contrast, younger, vigorously growing forests can have higher annual carbon uptake because their canopy more completely covers the ground and their photosynthetic activity is intense.

Lebec reported that New Hampshire’s forests offset more than 30% of the state’s total annual greenhouse gas emissions from all sources, including power plants, factories and vehicles. In Maine and Vermont, forest sequestration offsets an even higher share of in-state emissions, with Maine’s forests offsetting over 70%.

While all forests east of the Mississippi are currently carbon sinks, Lebec said several western states have forests that have become net carbon sources due to large, frequent wildfires.

Forest management and carbon

Lebec reviewed forest management practices that can influence carbon outcomes. The single most effective strategy, he said, is avoiding forest loss — keeping forest land as forest rather than converting it to development or other non-forest uses.

Other tools include:

Setting aside reserves where timber is not harvested.

Extending harvest rotations to keep more standing inventory on the land.

Partial harvesting rather than clearing entire stands, to avoid long periods with minimal canopy.

Thinning to remove low-quality or diseased trees and concentrate growth on higher-quality stems.

Creating younger forest patches, which are important for certain wildlife species and can have high sequestration rates.

Protecting soils during harvest operations to avoid disturbing major soil carbon pools.

Encouraging higher-quality trees that are more likely to be converted into long-lived solid wood products.

Responding to a question from a commission member about “mass timber” buildings, Lebec confirmed that carbon stored in harvested wood products remains stored as long as the wood remains in use. He emphasized, however, that not all harvested material becomes long-lived products; a significant portion goes to fuel or short-lived products, which release carbon more quickly.

How forest carbon offset markets work

Shifting to markets, Lebec distinguished between carbon credits in general and forest carbon credits specifically.

On the forestry side, projects fall into three broad categories:

Afforestation/reforestation – planting trees on non-forest land. Avoided conversion – preventing forest land from being converted to other uses. Improved forest management (IFM) – changing management to sequester more carbon than under “business as usual.”

In practice, he said, almost all activity in the forest sector is in IFM projects.

Lebec outlined the roles of the major players:

Landowner / project – the defined forest area where carbon is measured.

Carbon developer – companies that design and manage projects so they meet registry standards.

Registry – entities that set rules, verify projects, and issue credits (e.g., American Carbon Registry and Verra’s Verified Carbon Standard).

Buyers – companies that purchase credits, either to comply with regulations or voluntarily improve their carbon profile.

He said there are two main markets:

Compliance markets , such as California’s cap-and-invest program, which require certain emitters to reduce emissions and allow limited use of offsets. These typically require 100-year commitments and have historically accepted some projects from New Hampshire.

Voluntary markets, where companies like Microsoft, American Airlines and Amazon buy credits without legal mandates, usually under contracts of around 40 years.

In the Northeast, Lebec said most new activity is in the voluntary market. He noted that California and Washington now prioritize or require in-state projects for their compliance programs, limiting opportunities for out-of-state landowners.

Questions on international credits, penalties and “double dipping”

During the presentation, commission members raised several questions.

International purchases: In response to a question from member Matt Mayberry, Lebec said U.S. companies can purchase offsets from projects anywhere in the world through the voluntary market and are not restricted to U.S. registries or projects.

Penalties for exiting contracts: Asked what happens if a landowner leaves a project early, Lebec said penalties are substantial and set out in private contracts between developers and landowners. While exact numbers vary, he said landowners can expect to pay back what they received plus additional amounts , making it “more than they got” and serving as a strong deterrent to non-compliance.

“Double dipping” with current use: A questioner asked whether a landowner could benefit from New Hampshire’s current use tax program and also sell carbon credits. Lebec said yes. Current use is not a forestry law, he noted, and in New Hampshire landowners are not generally required to harvest timber to remain in current use. He rejected the term “double dipping,” describing both programs as separate, voluntary tools that support keeping land in forest.

Who controls management decisions: In response to concerns about ceding control to outside registries or developers, Lebec stressed that participation is voluntary and grounded in landowner rights . He said New Hampshire’s role is limited to its existing, modest forestry regulations, and the state is not forcing landowners to enroll.

Additionality and changed management: Several members pressed on the requirement that projects be “additional” — doing more than business as usual. Lebec acknowledged past criticism that some projects received credits without meaningful changes, but said new international oversight bodies are tightening standards.

Market trends, leakage and acreage in New Hampshire

Lebec reported that:

Across the U.S., about 11 million acres are currently enrolled in forest carbon projects (compliance and voluntary combined), representing roughly 1.3% of total forest land.

In New Hampshire, approximately 186,000 acres are enrolled across about a dozen landowners, including one large project of more than 140,000 acres in the far north. That total represents less than 4% of the state’s forest land.

In Maine, about 7% of forest land is in projects, but growth in enrolled acreage has remained modest.

He emphasized that, despite headlines, carbon markets currently touch only a small fraction of forest acres, and growth has been slow in New England.

Lebec also raised his “biggest concern”: market leakage. If a landowner reduces harvesting to sell carbon, he said, global demand for wood products does not disappear. Instead, logging may shift to other regions or countries, potentially undermining net climate benefits.

Registries attempt to address this by requiring projects to contribute a portion of credits into pooled “buffer” accounts to cover risks like wildfire and leakage, he said, but he questioned whether that fully resolves the issue.

“Quality” offsets and new oversight

Lebec said the voluntary market has seen a steep drop in the volume of credits traded since 2021 as major buyers began scrutinizing the quality of offsets.

He described two new international initiatives:

The Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market , which sets “core carbon principles” and evaluates whether registry standards produce real, additional, and verifiable climate benefits.

The Voluntary Carbon Markets Integrity Initiative, which focuses on how buyers make and communicate claims about their offset use.

Together, he said, these efforts are pushing registries and corporations toward more credible projects, even as overall trading volumes have declined.

Options for small landowners and alternatives

For smaller landowners — typically under 5,000–10,000 acres — Lebec said a handful of programs have emerged in recent years, including private developers that pay per ton of carbon and the nonprofit Family Forest Carbon Program, which pays flat per-acre fees for specific practices over 20 years.

To date, however, he said enrollment remains limited, often because payments are modest relative to long contract commitments.

Lebec closed by pointing to alternatives for landowners who want to support climate goals without entering carbon markets, including:

Federal conservation programs administered by the Natural Resources Conservation Service.

Conservation easements that keep land in forest and prevent development.

Voluntary adoption of carbon-friendly management practices without selling credits.

Next steps

After questions concluded, the chair thanked Lebec for the “thorough” presentation and invited additional questions from members.

With no further new business, the commission agreed to move its next meeting to January, as the chair will be absent for most of December. A specific date will be circulated to members.

The meeting was adjourned by motion and voice vote.

