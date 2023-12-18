Carbon Conference Talking Points
A look at what the carbon industry is talking about this week.
Calpine to Receive Up to $270M from DOE for Carbon Capture at Baytown Power Plant
Calpine owns the Baytown Energy Center, a gas-fired cogeneration plant. The company is receiving Department of Energy funds for a carbon capture project to capture and store approximately 2 million metric tons of carbon dioxide each year, the company said.
