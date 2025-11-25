Every now and then, four unrelated stories land in the same week and quietly sketch a much bigger picture of where energy is heading. This is one of those weeks. From microbes waking up after 40,000 years to reality-TV’s overlooked carbon footprint, from public hearings on Duke Energy’s long-range plan to Rhode Island warning it’s behind on its own climate law — the throughline is simple: carbon accounting is expanding, whether we’re ready for it or not.

Below is what mattered this week in energy, and why.

Ancient Microbes Wake Up — And Start Eating Carbon

Scientists working in an Alaskan permafrost tunnel revived microbial communities frozen for roughly 40,000 years. Once warmed to 39°F and 54°F — temperatures increasingly common in thaw-season soils — the microbes reorganized, built biofilms, reproduced, and began devouring long-buried carbon.

The most sobering part isn’t the resurrection itself. It’s the pace. After a slow start, carbon-consuming activity reached levels comparable to modern soils within six months.

What was once frozen carbon is no longer safely locked away.

And as Arctic regions experience longer warm seasons, deeper layers can activate more fully.

For the energy sector, this matters in two ways:

Carbon budgets become harder to predict. Nature is adding variability to the ledger, not just policymakers or industry.

Arctic infrastructure will face new stresses. Pipelines, roads, well pads, mining operations, and remote microgrids rely on ground conditions that are no longer stable.

It’s another example of how the physical world is now an active participant in the energy story — not just a backdrop.

Duke Energy Prepares for Public Hearings on Its 2025 Carbon & Resource Plan

In the Carolinas, Duke Energy’s 2025 Resource Plan — which doubles as its statutory Carbon Plan — is now heading into public-witness hearings scheduled for February through March 2026.

Key dynamics:

Load growth in the Carolinas is surging, driven by manufacturing, population growth, and data centers.

Duke proposes a resource mix with new natural-gas capacity, extended operation of existing fossil units, accelerated nuclear development, and additional solar/storage.

Emissions rise in the near term before falling later — a function of demand growth outpacing early-period retirements.

This puts the Carolinas at the heart of an emerging national trend: demand is rising faster than planned decarbonization pathways can absorb. Not because of policy failure, but because economic growth — new factories, EV supply chains, server farms — is real, not hypothetical.

The hearings will determine how regulators balance:

reliability

affordability

carbon law compliance

and the realities of fast-growing regional economies

It’s a microcosm of the national conversation that’s coming to nearly every state grid operator.

Reality-TV’s Hidden Carbon Footprint

From the outside, shows like The Traitors are entertainment. On paper, they’re also a carbon-intensive logistical puzzle: flights, hotels, generators, set construction, on-site heating/cooling, and the dozens of trucks it takes to move a production crew.

But the carbon conversation doesn’t end there.

Media researchers argue these shows also project and normalize high-energy lifestyle behavior — constant travel, luxury consumption, image-driven materialism. That cultural influence expands the energy footprint beyond just the film set.

The takeaway isn’t to wag a moralizing finger at television.

It’s to recognize that culture shapes demand, and demand shapes energy systems more than any policy speech.

If regulators look only at power plants, pipelines, or industrial emissions while ignoring cultural drivers of consumption, they’re not measuring the full picture.

Rhode Island Warns: The Clock Is Moving Faster Than the Reductions

Rhode Island’s Department of Environmental Management released its 2023 emissions inventory — and the headline is blunt:

Statewide emissions increased 1.4%, reaching 9.52 million metric tons.

The biggest driver?

Transportation — up more than 6% year-over-year — now representing 37% of Rhode Island’s total emissions.

The state’s Act on Climate law requires:

45% below 1990 levels by 2030

Net-zero by 2050

At today’s pace, Rhode Island misses the 2030 benchmark. And missing 2030 makes 2050 mathematically harder.

But the underlying story is even richer:

Grid emissions stayed flat because the regional mix was more carbon-intense.

Building heating emissions dropped only modestly.

Airport emissions data was unavailable after the airport authority stopped reporting.

This is what modern climate governance looks like:

ambitious statutory deadlines meeting complex data, hard-to-change sectors, regional grid dynamics, and incomplete reporting.

Again — not a morality tale, but an operational challenge.

The Bigger Story: Carbon Accounting Is Becoming Everyone’s Job

This week’s four stories — microbes, media, utilities, state policy — seem disconnected. But together they form a larger narrative:

Nature is re-entering the carbon balance (permafrost).

Culture is shaping demand in ways we rarely quantify (reality-TV).

Utilities are trying to reconcile growth and decarbonization at the same time (Duke Energy).

States with ambitious climate laws are confronting the gap between legal timelines and real-world progress (Rhode Island).

Carbon, once a back-office accounting category, is now everywhere:

geological

cultural

economic

infrastructural

regulatory

And energy sits at the center of all of it.

Closing Thought

Energy is no longer just about fuels or electrons — it’s about how societies grow, how we travel, how we entertain ourselves, how data moves, and how ancient soils thaw in previously frozen ground.

This Week In Energy isn’t about picking a side.

It’s about understanding how all these moving pieces — natural, economic, cultural — collide to form the energy systems we live in.

Jason Spiess is an multi-award-winning journalist, entrepreneur, producer and content consultant. Spiess, who began working in the media at age 10, has over 35 years of media experience in broadcasting, journalism, reporting and principal ownership in media companies. Spiess is currently the host of several newsmagazine programs that air across a 22 radio stations and podcasts worldwide through podcast platforms, as well as a combined Substack and social media audience of over 500K followers. Connect with Spiess on LinkedIn or Follow his personal professional site Spiess On Earth

