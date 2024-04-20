The Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS) Market is expected to expand from USD 2.9 billion in 2023 to USD 3.3 billion by 2030, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.3% during the forecast period spanning from 2023 to 2030.

In the global effort to combat climate change and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, carbon capture, uti…