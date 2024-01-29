Carbon Capture Focus now on Mangroves
They store three to five times more carbon per equivalent area than tropical forests.
Current studies suggest that mangroves and coastal wetlands annually sequester carbon at a rate ten times greater than mature tropical forests. They also store three to five times more carbon per equivalent area than tropical forests. Most coastal blue carbon is stored in the soil, not in above-ground plant materials as with tropical forests.
Coastal hab…
