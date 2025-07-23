A Canadian-registered firm, Central European Petroleum (CEP), has announced a major breakthrough in energy exploration off Poland’s northern Baltic coast, revealing what it claims is the largest conventional oil discovery in the country's history. The find, made at the Wolin East 1 well, also includes a substantial natural gas deposit, potentially reshaping Poland’s energy landscape.

According to CEP, the newly discovered deposit contains an estimated 22 million tonnes of crude oil and 5 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas. The Wolin East 1 well is located just six kilometres from Świnoujście, a key port city in northwest Poland. The company declared the find “the largest conventional oil discovery in Poland’s history and one of the largest in Europe”.

“This is a historic moment for both Central European Petroleum and the Polish energy sector,” the company stated in its announcement. Although CEP is registered in Canada, it operates across the European Union, focusing on energy exploration projects.

The discovery has drawn attention and cautious optimism from Polish officials. Krzysztof Galos, Poland’s chief geologist and a deputy climate and environment minister, acknowledged the potential significance of the find. “The discovery of the Wolin East hydrocarbon deposit – although it still requires the preparation, submission, and approval of the deposit’s geological documentation – could prove to be a breakthrough in the history of hydrocarbon exploration in Poland,” Galos told Business Insider Polska.

“If this discovery is ultimately confirmed,” he continued, “the Wolin East deposit could become the largest deposit of crude oil and associated natural gas ever discovered in Poland.” Galos emphasized that such a find could significantly enhance Poland’s energy security by reducing the nation’s dependency on imported oil and gas.

Currently, Poland relies heavily on energy imports to meet domestic demand, particularly in light of recent geopolitical shifts that have impacted the country’s traditional sources of fossil fuels. A successful domestic source of hydrocarbons would mark a major strategic shift for Warsaw, potentially reducing costs and improving energy resilience.

The next steps involve detailed geological documentation and official confirmation of the deposit’s commercial viability. If the resource is successfully brought into production, it could mark a new era for Poland’s energy sector—and offer a fresh avenue for Canada-EU energy collaboration.

As Poland seeks to diversify its energy portfolio while navigating the transition toward cleaner sources, the Wolin East discovery presents both opportunities and challenges. While promising in terms of energy independence, it also raises questions about how fossil fuel development will coexist with Europe’s broader decarbonization goals.

For now, however, the find is being hailed as a landmark moment—one that could reshape Poland’s role in the European energy market for decades to come.

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK

Paramount+ offers its subscribers a plethora of quality content.

From instant classic films to banger TV shows like 1883 and Tommy Boy, there’s no shortage of entertainment to explore.

How about Dexter Resurrection? It’s getting fabulous reviews.

Start Streaming Today!

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK