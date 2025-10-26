Volts dives into the most credible attempt yet to make “second-life” EV batteries a mainstream part of grid-scale storage. David Roberts interviews Redwood Energy CTO Colin Campbell about the company’s off-grid, solar-plus-storage microgrid built from retired EV packs and a new “universal translator” that lets wildly different batteries play nicely together. The result isn’t a lab demo—it’s operating at real scale and aimed directly at the storage market’s long-duration, cost-sensitive frontier.

Episode: Volts — “Can ‘second-life’ EV batteries work as grid-scale energy storage?”

Host: David Roberts Guest: Colin Campbell (CTO, Redwood Energy)

Roberts frames Redwood’s arc: from early lithium-ion recycling to launching Redwood Energy, which repurposes returned EV battery packs before sending them to the recycler. Campbell explains how the team solves the long-standing heterogeneity problem (voltages, chemistries, state of health) and why second-life packs—designed for the abuses of road life—lead a gentler existence in stationary service.

They cover economics, safety, logistics, and why data centers are a natural early customer.

1) The “universal translator” unlocks heterogeneity—and the economics pencil out.

Second-life failed for years because packs arrive as unique “snowflakes.” Redwood’s in-house power-electronics box individually manages each pack (200–900V, chemistry-agnostic, LFP to high-nickel) and “speaks” its BMS language. That lets Redwood drop full packs into service without disassembly—critical for cost and speed. Acceptance is “high 90s%,” with a sub-minute red/green screening per pack. Campbell says the usable energy extracted is worth as much as—or several times— the value of the recovered metals later, meaning the reuse step materially grows total value before recycling.

2) A real, large microgrid proves speed, safety, and cost competitiveness—especially at long duration.

Redwood has built what Campbell describes as the largest second-life energy-storage site in the world and the largest microgrid in North America, pairing ~63 MWh of second-life batteries with multi-megawatt solar to power modular data centers. Install simplicity mattered: from dirt pad to fully commissioned in ~4 months. Safety is engineered to be passive—packs are spaced and managed so any failure self-isolates without cascading. On costs, Campbell says they can beat new-battery storage on installed-over-life basis, with growing advantages at 8-hour+ durations (and credible pathways to 24-hour systems), because energy is cheap (used packs) and Redwood is crushing balance-of-system and EPC costs.

3) This scales with the EV wave—second-life could meet a meaningful slice of U.S. storage.

Redwood is already receiving ~5 GWh/year of batteries and expects steep growth as the EV wave ages. Campbell thinks 10–15% of the U.S. storage market can be served with second-life today, rising as returns accelerate. The company is building regional warehousing (Nevada, South Carolina) and standing up much larger projects across the country (front-of-meter, behind-the-meter, off-grid). Because land constraints mostly come from solar, not the battery yard, siting is flexible—especially for industrial or data-center customers chasing speed-to-power.

Other Topics of Note

Screening & acceptance: “Less than a minute” per pack; high-90s% pass rate.

No teardown: Redwood uses intact packs; logistics are the hard part, not shipping costs.

Chemistry/voltage agnostic: Works across 200–900V, LFP and high-nickel alike.

Safety by design: Lower energy density per acre and modular isolation favor passive safety.

Business models: Flexible ownership structures; non-negotiable end-of-life recycling returns to Redwood.

Data centers: Perfect match—second-life storage can replace UPS racks and backup diesels, delivering fast “time-to-power” while grid interconnects lag.

Circularity vision: “Recycle the power before recycling the metals.” Redwood still sees metals recycling as core; second-life simply adds years of service and value en route.

This Volts episode marks a pivot from second-life theory to second-life infrastructure. Redwood’s translator hardware, do-less-to-the-pack philosophy, and ruthless focus on BOS/EPC costs attack the exact friction points that sank past efforts.

If the pipeline of larger projects lands as described, expect second-life to become a durable, long-duration workhorse—particularly for data centers and industrial loads that prize speed, resilience, and economics.

For the broader energy mix, it’s a pragmatic win: squeeze more service from assets we already built, then recycle the metals—reliability first, waste last.

Click here for Volts Podcast

