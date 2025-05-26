This Week In Energy

This Week In Energy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
George Chiappino's avatar
George Chiappino
1h

Like closing a hospital during a disease outbreak. The ignorance of these environmentalists is remarkable.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
dave walker's avatar
dave walker
1h

Great news!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 The Content Creation Studios 🌳
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture