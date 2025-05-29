As two oil refineries prepare to close in California within the next year, some Democratic state lawmakers on Wednesday signaled they're losing trust with the leaders of state agencies that have been regulating the oil and gas industry.

California Air Resources Board Chair Liane Randolph, California Energy Commission Vice Chairman Siva Gunda and Division of Petroleum Market Oversight Director Tai Milder were summoned to testify in front of the Assembly's Utilities and Energy Committee. The panel faced a barrage of questions and criticism as lawmakers expressed concern the regulators have treated consumers, drivers, workers and Californians overall as an afterthought in the state's clean energy transition and affordability problems.

The California Legislature has given the agencies broad authority to create new rules and regulations for the oil and gas industry. Recently in back-to-back special legislative sessions, lawmakers approved Gov. Gavin Newsom's push to set new rules to prevent price gouging and new requirements for refiners around storage and maintenance.

The California Air Resources Board also approved new updates to its Low Carbon Fuel Standard program, without assessing how it would impact drivers and faced backlash because of it. Randolph confirmed to lawmakers on Wednesday the air board does not assess how its regulations impact customers and drivers.

Late last year, Phillips 66 announced it would shut down its Southern California refinery by October. Valero announced it plans to shut down its Benicia refinery in April of 2026. The two represent about 20% of the state's refining capacity.

Gunda told lawmakers Wednesday the regulations did not necessarily lead California to the situation it finds itself in with the upcoming refinery closures. Assemblyman David Alvarez, D-San Diego, said he was not convinced.

"I'm curious and a little bit frustrated as I sat here during the special session for many hours listening to you all," Alvarez said. "Here we are more than six months after that, acting with urgency because price gouging and skyrocketing fuel costs, and I don't hear today any evidence of that occurred, quite the contrary."

"We have a crisis on our hand that may have been self-created by the actions perhaps taken by the state, by regulators," Alvarez said.

Before lawmakers began their line of questioning Wednesday, Gunda, Randolph and Milder took lawmakers through a more than hour long slide show of their work regulating the oil and gas industry.

Assemblymember Cottie Petrie-Norris, D-Irvine, interrupted as Milder claimed the oil and gas industry for the last decade has been making more money in California than other parts of the country because of its persistently higher prices at the pump.

"If California companies were raking it in, why did we have two refineries announce their intent to close?" Petrie-Norris said. "I'm not clear how you're asserting they're making more money here than they are around the country, if that were the case we would not have two refineries announce they're closing."

Milder clarified that when price spikes happen, refiners do well. He clarified some companies benefit more than others.

Regulators told lawmakers they're in the process of figuring out the state's plan of action when it loses the two refiners. Gunda confirmed the closures will require the state to import oil from other countries that don't have the same environmental and labor standards as California. The oil would be delivered by ships.

"Increase in imports meaning we have more vessels, which means more emissions, is that correct?" asked Asm. Mike Gipson, D-Los Angeles.

"You are correct that additional marine traffic would implicate air quality issues beyond state waters that we do not regulate," Randolph replied.

This Week In Energy republishes their articles, features and stories online and/or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

