California has a Moratorium on New CO2 Pipelines, Could Other States Follow?
Illinois is the latest state to discuss new CO2 pipeline regulations.
As state lawmakers weigh carbon capture and sequestration regulations, federal officials are trying to woo support in Illinois — an area they see ripe for investment thanks to its geologic features.
Following visits to Archer Daniels Midland facilities in Decatur and Springfield, U.S. Department of Energy Assistant Secretary Brad Crabtree touched down in…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to ThisWeekInEnergy.media to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.