C-Capture Launches Innovative Carbon Capture Trial for Cement Industry
C-Capture has launched a new carbon capture trial in the cement manufacturing sector in partnership with Heidelberg Materials.
The trial, which utilises C-Capture’s innovative solution for industrial decarbonisation, is taking place at Heidelberg Material’s cement manufacturing plant in Ketton. It forms part of C-Capture’s …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to ThisWeekInEnergy.media to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.