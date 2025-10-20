Carbon is no longer just an emission—it’s an asset, a liability, a political battleground, and now the reason why thousands of miles of new pipelines are being proposed across America.

But here’s the real question no one in Washington or Wall Street is asking loudly enough:

Once we capture all this CO₂… are we going to bury it—or build with it?

Texas: Turning CO₂ Into an Industry

Texas is positioning itself not just as an oil and gas powerhouse, but as the center of a $100 billion carbon management industry by 2050.

According to RMI:

$12–$94 billion in carbon capture investment

$24–$182 billion in economic output

21,000 to 211,000 new jobs

2,300+ miles of existing CO₂ pipelines—40% of the U.S. total

1.6 billion metric tons of storage capacity underground

But the most important shift is this:

Thanks to changes in the federal 45Q tax credit, capturing CO₂ for storage and capturing CO₂ for productive use now earn the same financial incentive.

In other words—carbon can be valuable, not just buried.

California: First to Regulate. First to Bury.

California—the state of climate mandates, EVs and net-zero goals—just broke ground on its first carbon capture and storage (CCS) project.

Project: Carbon TerraVault I

Operator: California Resources Corporation

Location: Elk Hills Field, Kern County

Start of CO₂ injection: Early 2026

Annual capacity: 1.6 million metric tons CO₂

This is historic—but also revealing.

Even in the most climate-progressive state in the country, the first major carbon project is storage—not utilization.

California is paying companies to make CO₂ disappear, not to turn it into products, fuels or materials.

CCS vs CCU

Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS):

CO₂ is captured and permanently injected underground into saline formations or depleted oil fields.

Generates revenue mainly through government incentives like the 45Q tax credit.

No product is created — it’s paid disposal.

By 2040, global CCS capacity is projected at around 940 million tonnes per year.

Represents about 97% of all carbon projects worldwide.

Strong political support in the U.S., EU, and Canada.

Infrastructure: pipelines to storage hubs, wells, monitoring systems.

Carbon Capture and Utilization (CCU):

CO₂ is captured and turned into products — methanol, plastics, e-fuels, concrete, carbon fiber, etc.

Revenue comes from selling those products (plus limited subsidies in a few regions).

Creates economic value, not just emissions reductions.

By 2040, global CCU capacity is only projected at ~25 million tonnes per year — less than 3% of CCS.

Policy support is inconsistent — most CCU products don’t qualify for carbon credits unless CO₂ is permanently stored inside the material (like concrete).

Infrastructure: requires CO₂ pipelines to manufacturing facilities, not just storage sites.

💡 Why This Matters

CCS is subsidy-driven storage .

CCU is market-driven manufacturing .

Both reduce emissions — but only CCU creates products, businesses, and long-term economic value.

Current policy overwhelmingly supports CCS, which explains why pipelines are being built to storage sites instead of factories.

CCU (Carbon Capture & Utilization) is less than 3% of all global carbon projects.

CCS (Carbon Capture & Storage) gets the pipelines, the subsidies, the Class VI permits, and the headlines.

So Why Aren’t We Using Carbon?

Three reasons:

Policy pays for burial—not creativity

45Q pays $85/tonne for permanent storage. Most CCU projects don’t qualify. Pipelines are designed for volume—not value

It’s easier to move CO₂ from ethanol plants to a single storage site than to dozens of methanol or plastics factories. No mandates = no market

There’s no requirement for airlines to use CO₂-made jet fuel, or for plastic companies to use CO₂-based methanol.

What This Means for Landowners and Rural America

Carbon pipelines are different from oil and gas lines:

The product doesn’t get sold—it gets buried.

Easements are long-term—often multigenerational.

Liability stays with the land long after the check clears.

But here’s the shift worth watching:

If carbon becomes a commodity—not a waste stream—pipelines don’t just run to injection wells.

They run to methanol plants, fertilizer factories, carbon fiber facilities, synthetic fuel hubs, and concrete manufacturers.

Same pipeline. Different ending.

We are standing at an energy crossroads:

One path buries carbon and pays companies to make it disappear.

The other path uses carbon to build fuels, fibers, plastics, fertilizer, and concrete—and creates jobs doing it.

Both reduce emissions.

Only one builds an economy.

