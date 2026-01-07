Bunge Brazil has received a major sustainability certification for soybeans supplied for the production of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), marking an important step in efforts to reduce emissions from air travel, reports Milling Middle East & Africa.

The certification, announced in late December 2025, confirms that the soybeans meet strict standards for traceability and environmental responsibility throughout the supply chain. It follows the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) framework used for biofuel raw materials.

The certification was granted by SCS Global Services under the ISCC CORSIA PLUS system, which is recognised by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). It includes the ISCC CORSIA PLUS Low-LUC seal, which ensures that the soybeans can be traced back to their origin and are produced under strict farming rules.

According to the certification, soybeans processed at the facility carry a low risk of indirect land-use change, a key requirement to ensure that SAF production does not lead to deforestation or environmental damage.

The initiative covers soybeans sourced from Bunge’s operations in the states of Mato Grosso and Goiás. These operations follow zero-deforestation commitments, promote soil-friendly farming methods, and aim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Certified volumes are initially estimated at around 100,000 tonnes. These supplies are expected to support SAF producers, including Brazilian airlines and international fuel refiners working toward carbon-neutral flights by 2050.

Audits carried out as part of the certification confirmed compliance with no-burning practices, improved soil management, and protection of biodiversity.

The certification supports ICAO’s broader CORSIA programme, which requires airlines to cut emissions by using carbon offsets and cleaner fuels such as SAF.

With demand for SAF rising steadily, certified Brazilian soybeans could play an important role for airlines seeking to meet international climate requirements.