Mazama Energy says it has achieved a major breakthrough toward clean energy geothermal power at its test site near Newberry Volcano in Central Oregon. The company said it has created the world’s hottest engineered geothermal system — reaching 629°F (331°C) underground.

Mazama says it’s a key step in being able to deliver electricity 24-hours a day, almost anywhere in the world regardless of the weather and with a smaller carbon footprint.

Here is the full announcement from Mazama:

Mazama Energy, Inc., a company incubated by Khosla Ventures and backed by Khosla Ventures and Gates Frontier, today announced a technologically significant leap for clean energy: the creation of the world’s hottest Enhanced Geothermal System (EGS) at its pilot site in Newberry, Oregon – at an unprecedented 629 °F (331 °C) bottomhole temperature. This breakthrough sets a new global benchmark for geothermal technology and marks a critical step towards delivering low-cost, carbon-free baseload power at terawatt-scale, targeting less than 5 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh).

A New Era for Data Center Energy: Always-On, Anywhere, Carbon-Free

As data centers and AI workloads surge, the world faces an unprecedented demand for continuous, high-density power. Traditional renewables such as solar and wind are intermittent, while natural gas and coal are carbon intensive. By developing geothermal resources at temperatures above 300 °C, Mazama can deliver power 24/7 from virtually anywhere in the world, regardless of weather or time of day. This makes Mazama’s geothermal platform the ideal solution for hyperscale data centers and industrial electrification.

“With geothermal, you get global, round-the-clock energy that is carbon-free, cost-stable, and grid-independent,” said Sriram Vasantharajan, CEO of Mazama Energy. “Our team’s accomplishments expand the frontiers of geothermal power into significantly hotter and more heterogeneous rock regimes than ever before. The Newberry pilot provides a blueprint for unlocking baseload, utility-scale, carbon-free energy from the Earth’s crust worldwide, which is what the next generation of AI and cloud infrastructure requires.”

Dr. John McLennan, Reservoir Management Lead at Utah FORGE, said, “This is a validation of an integrated development program that has successfully interconnected two slightly deviated wells and circulated a representative working fluid – a fulfillment of a vision from nearly fifty years ago to create a full scale EGS reservoir which was initiated by Los Alamos National Laboratory at Fenton Hill, New Mexico. This proof of concept opens the door to deeper and hotter opportunities at Newberry and beyond.”

Unlocking SuperHot Geothermal: Toward Terawatt-Scale Clean Energy

Mazama will next advance to commercial projects with horizontal wells, beginning with a 15 MW pilot in 2026 and then scaling to a 200 MW development project at Newberry. The company will also extend its drilling into the SuperHot Rock regime (>400 °C range), leveraging proprietary high-temperature materials, cooling solutions and stimulation technologies. Harnessing SuperHot Rock resources will allow Mazama to extract up to 10x more power density, use 75% less water and drill 80% fewer wells than current approaches. Mazama aims to deliver terawatts of competitive and dispatchable power globally.

Located within the Cascade Range, Newberry is one of the largest geothermal reservoirs in the U.S. At the demonstration site, Mazama’s engineers first completed and stimulated a legacy well to serve as the water injector. Mazama then successfully drilled a new, 10,200-foot deviated producer well within six feet of its planned trajectory achieving optimal alignment with the injector. Initial circulation tests and diagnostics confirm comprehensive connectivity between the two wells and the creation of the hottest-ever EGS.

Mazama’s team successfully deployed a spectrum of innovative technologies – including directional drilling, high-temperature well construction, and proprietary stimulation -- to deliver performance under conditions far beyond traditional oil and gas industry limits. The team operated year-round at a remote, high-altitude site, with zero lost-time incidents.

During the technical demonstration, Mazama achieved:

Peak drill penetration rates of 100 feet/hour

Average 76 feet/hour across diverse rock types: granite, basalt, and granodiorite

Record-breaking bit runs up to 2,760 feet through volcanic formations

Zero downhole failures of motors or measurement tools

Well integrity and cement stability at ultra-high temperatures

At the heart of this success is Mazama’s proprietary Thermal Lattice™ stimulation, which is a patented process, purpose-built for enhanced geothermal environments. Building on conventional hydraulic fracturing, Thermal Lattice™ enables complex fracture creation and improved connectivity. The Newberry project also demonstrated the successful use of crosslinked fracturing fluid systems, sliding sleeves, chemical and nano tracers, and fiber-optic diagnostics for real-time fracture mapping and temperature monitoring.

