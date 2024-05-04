Brazilian Sugarcane Arrives at American Bioethanol Plant
The current demand for low-carbon ethanol, both domestically and internationally, is revolutionizing the global agriculture industry.
Brazilian-grown sugar cane ethanol shipments have begun arriving at a US plant in Georgia. The sugarcane ethanol will be used to supply the sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) market, according to According to a Bloomberg news report.
Corporate targets indicate SAF usage could amount to 3.3 billion gallons annually by 2030.
