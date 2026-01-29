Blue Planet Systems Corporation and Hargrove Engineers & Constructors announced the execution of a Master Service Contract to advance the design and scale-up of Blue Planet’s unique technology platform that efficiently converts CO2 from any source into high-value construction materials on January 27.

Blue Planet’s patented Geomimetic mineralisation approach sequesters and permanently stores CO2 in the built environment in synthetic limestone aggregate used in carbon-neutral and carbon-negative concrete and other building products. Blue Planet believes that its CO2 mineralisation process is the most thermodynamically efficient, gigaton-scale, and rapidly deployable carbon capture, utilisation, and sequestration (CCUS) approach currently available.

This partnership with Hargrove to provide engineering design and technical services will provide valuable support as Blue Planet continues to scale up and build upon the technology knowledge base that has been acquired at Blue Planet’s carbon mineralization facility on the San Francisco Bay, which has been operating for over three years.

Distinct from other carbon capture approaches, Blue Planet’s patented technology and closed-loop processes mimic the low-energy chemistry in nature responsible for the formation of limestone, which holds over 95% of all carbon on Earth and is the second most used natural material, only after water. Blue Planet’s approach is increasingly recognised as a critical alternative to other carbon capture and storage approaches that involve capture, purification, compression, transportation and monitoring of CO2 for injection into underground wells.

Brent Constantz, Blue Planet’s Founder, CEO and Chief Scientist, noted, “We are pleased to have the engineering and technical support of Hargrove as we continue to improve the design and continue scale-up of our low and negative embodied carbon building materials facility.”

Jim Vicknair CCM, California Operations Leader for Hargrove, added, “We are excited to be working with Blue Planet and their partners to rapidly advance commercialisation of this unique and highly impactful approach to decarbonization of CO2-emitting processes via direct carbon mineralization.”

