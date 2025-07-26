The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has given approval to Ormat Nevada Inc. for the 30-MW Crescent Valley geothermal power project and associated transmission lines. When completed, the project is expected to supply electricity to over 33,000 homes. The approval covers:

The construction and operation of one power plant

A photovoltaic solar field

17 geothermal production and injection wells (and associated wellpads)

New and improved access roads

An aggregate pit

Geothermal fluid pipelines

An electrical gen-tie line, substation, switching station, and ancillary support facilities

A few months ago, the BLM announced a list of geothermal projects of Ormat Nevada that will benefit from expedited environmental review as part of the Trump Administration’s Executive Order 14154 or the American Energy Dominance agenda. However, Ormat clarified that the Crescent Valley project was not fast-tracked under the new permitting procedures, as the initial proposal for the project was submitted back in 2022.

The BLM is also in the process of preparing for a large-scale geothermal lease sale in Nevada, covering 112 parcels totaling about 377,924 acres across 11 counties. The public feedback period for the planned lease sale is ongoing. The lease sale is planned to take place on October 2025.

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK

Paramount+ offers its subscribers a plethora of quality content.

From instant classic films to banger TV shows like 1883 and Tommy Boy, there’s no shortage of entertainment to explore.

How about Dexter Resurrection? It’s getting fabulous reviews.

Start Streaming Today!

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK