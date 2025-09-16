Blackstone announced that private equity funds affiliated with its energy-focused private equity business, Blackstone Energy Transition Partners, have entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Hill Top Energy Center, a 620-MW natural gas power plant in Western Pennsylvania for nearly $1 billion, from Ardian, a global private investment firm.

Tech giants and institutional investors have recently announced plans to pour billions of dollars into natural gas-fired plants and data center infrastructure. Blackstone recently announced it would spend $25 billion on data centers and combined-cycle plants in Pennsylvania.

Blackstone argues that Hill Top, completed in 2021 and located in Greene County, Pennsylvania, is situated in an area of the country that is “well suited” to serve as a hub for AI data centers.

“The electricity infrastructure required to power the AI revolution requires a tremendous amount of capital,” said Bilal Khan, a Senior Managing Director, and Mark Zhu, a Managing Director, at Blackstone Energy Transition Partners. “We are proud to make our latest investment in this sector – which is among our highest conviction investment themes – in Western Pennsylvania. Hill Top is among the best-in-class and a highly efficient modern power generation facility that is exceptionally well positioned to help Pennsylvania and the region serve as a key center of AI innovation.”

Blackstone also recently made an investment in Potomac Energy Center, a 774-MW natural gas power plant in Loudoun County, Virginia, and has been in late stage development or construction for approximately 1,600 MW of new-build power generation capacity over the last three and a half years in the United States.

After years of flat load growth on the U.S. grid, electricity demand has increased due to several factors – notably industrial onshoring, widespread electrification and the adoption of AI data centers. Data centers are the largest driver of this growth, which is providing more opportunities for investors, especially in natural gas-fired generation.

Blackstone is the largest data center investor in the world, with major investments in Northern Virginia and beyond. The firm recently made major investments in AI companies CoreWeave and DDN. The private capital giant recently formed a joint venture with PPL Utilities to build, own and operate the plants that would power data centers under long-term service agreements with hyperscalers. The joint venture aims to develop front-of-the-meter generation that sits atop the Marcellus and Utica shale basins, with rapid access to available gas pipeline capacity and a strategic focus on areas with high data center demand.

PPL said within its service territory in Pennsylvania alone, data center interest has reached over 60 gigawatts (GW) of potential projects, with over 13 GW in advanced stages of planning. If all 13 GW come online, PPL estimated a 6 GW generation shortfall in PPL Electric Utilities’ service territory in the next five to six years. Pennsylvania is also notably in PJM territory. The grid operator, whose territory covers 13 states and Washington, D.C., has forecasted the potential for capacity shortages as early as the 2026-27 delivery year.

