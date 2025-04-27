Black Hills Energy is proposing a rate increase that will raise residential bills by about 17.6%. (Max McCoy/Kansas Reflector)

A public hearing Tuesday in Wichita will give Black Hills Energy customers an opportunity to comment on a proposal that would raise residential bills by about 17.6%.

For a customer with average usage, that equates to an additional $11 per month to take effect in the second half of 2025, according to a Kansas Corporation Commission press release. Black Hills provides natural gas service to approximately 120,000 Kansas customers, primarily in the southern half of the state.

The company filed a request with KCC to increase rates in early February. Its last rate review was in 2021 and its most recent new revenue request was in 2014. In testimony, company officials said Black Hills has experienced declining residential usage per customer. In addition, increased insurance costs and investments in infrastructure are affecting revenue.

“Presently effective rates do not produce sufficient revenues to cover the reasonable cost of Applicant’s continued ability to render reasonably sufficient and efficient service,” the company said in testimony.

The public hearing begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Lowe Auditorium, Hughes Metropolitan Complex, 5015 E. 29th St. North, in Wichita. An online option is available for participants, and those who want to comment or ask questions online must register in advance by noon Monday on KCC’s website. The hearing also will be broadcast on KCC’s YouTube channel.

Written comments may be submitted to KCC through 5 p.m. June 20, via KCC’s website, by mail to the commission’s office at 1500 S.W. Arrowhead Road, Topeka, KS 66604-4027, or by calling (785) 271-3140 or (800) 662-0027.

The commission will issue an order on the application on or before Aug. 29.

Morgan Chilson is an award-winning journalist who specializes in business and health care stories. She is passionate about breaking complex topics into engaging stories.

Kansas Reflector is a nonprofit news operation providing in-depth reporting, diverse opinions and daily coverage of state government and politics. This public service is free to readers and other news outlets.

This Week In Energy republishes their articles, features and stories online and/or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

